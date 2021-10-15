4 deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Friday
Manitoba reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
The four deaths were reported on Manitoba’s COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 1,230. Information about where the deaths were located was not immediately available.
Manitoba also reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total reported during the pandemic to 61,987.
Of the new cases, 58 were in unvaccinated Manitobans, 28 were in fully vaccinated people, and six were in partially vaccinated people.
There are 963 active cases in Manitoba, and 59,794 people have recovered. Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent.
The majority of Manitoba’s active COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people, with 609 cases, according to the province. Of the remaining active cases, 284 are in fully vaccinated Manitobans, while 70 are in partially vaccinated people.
There are 92 Manitobans hospitalized related to COVID-19, of those, 53 have active COVID-19 cases. Thirty-six of the current active COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated, 11 are fully vaccinated, and six are partially vaccinated.
Sixteen patients are receiving intensive care, with 12 having active COVID-19. Of the active cases in the ICU, eight are unvaccinated, three are fully vaccinated, and one person is partially vaccinated.
As of Friday, 86.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one vaccine dose, while 82.4 per cent have received two doses.
