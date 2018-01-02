

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service’s Holiday Checkstop Program came to an end on New Year’s Eve with more impaired driving arrests.

Police said four impaired driving arrests were made during the fifth week of the program, from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31.

A total of 701 vehicles were stopped resulting in 15 roadside breath tests. There were also three other criminal arrests and eight traffic tickets issued, police said.

Throughout the entire program, police said 5,231 vehicles were stopped with 106 roadside breath tests that resulted in 10 people failing and 17 warnings.

In total there were 43 impaired driving related arrests, 12 other arrests, and 115 traffic tickets during the program.

The average age of offenders was 37. Of the 43 impaired driving arrests, 33 were men and 10 were women.

Names will be released once all charges have been laid, police said.