4 in 10 Manitobans lost healthy habits during the pandemic: Doctors Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

A new report from Doctors Manitoba found that 40 per cent of Manitobans say their focus on healthy living worsened over the pandemic.

Research commissioned by Doctors Manitoba, the organization representing more than 4,000 physicians in the province, found four in ten Manitobans report their healthy habits lapsed during the pandemic, including diet, exercise and screening for disease.

The organization also referenced Statistics Canada studies that found over 30 per cent of Manitobans delayed seeking care during the pandemic, while a quarter reported their mental health had declined.

To help combat the decline, Doctors Manitoba is launching a new "Live Healthy" campaign with practical tips to encourage and support Manitobans in improving their health and catching up on medical concerns.

"Physicians care deeply about the health and well-being of Manitobans, and we've heard from many patients that the pandemic made it difficult to focus on living healthy and staying on top of medical concerns," said Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president of Doctors Manitoba, in a news release.

"With summer just around the corner, and the worst of the pandemic hopefully behind us, now is a great time to focus on improving your health and well-being."

Doctors Manitoba has created a new online resource called Live Healthy Manitoba filled with practical tips from physicians on healthy living and prevention.

The advice covers many areas of life like eating healthier, staying active, prioritizing better sleep and reducing stress.

"Starting with small steps can end up making a big difference," said Dr. Bradshaw in the release.

The Live Healthy Manitoba public awareness campaign will run throughout June.