RCMP have arrested four people after a man was found dead in Thompson.

Police responded to a call in the early morning Saturday at the Burntwood Hotel.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Carla Wass, Warren Bradburn, Gregory Hart and Randal Hastings have been charged with second degree murder.

All four people are in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.