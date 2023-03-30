4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP

Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.

Dauphin RCMP said they received numerous calls about a collision involving a car and a semi-trailer at the junction of Highway 5 and Provincial Road 274 around 10:50 p.m. Investigators have determined that a car with the five teenagers – all from nearby Dauphin - was driving northbound on Provincial Road 274, heading into the town of Gilbert Plains.

Mounties say the car failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 5. A semi-trailer was driving eastbound on that highway, and the car hit the trailer portion of the semi-trailer.

The 18-year-old male driver and two 17-year-old males were pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old female was rushed to hospital, where she died from her injuries. A 15-year-old female remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The 30-year-old man driving the semi was not hurt in the crash.

The RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating the incident.