

CTV Winnipeg





A four-year-old boy was found dead on Thursday after he drowned while swimming in Gods River, RCMP said.

Police said the young boy was swimming with other kids in the river in Shamattawa, Man., on June 12 when he struggled and slipped under the water.

Members of the community and the RCMP went to the scene and began searching in the water by boat and on the shore. People also set up nets so the boy would not get swept away in the current.

The following day, boat searches continued and Sustainable Development arrived to assist with a helicopter.

On Thursday, the RCMP’s underwater recovery team also came to help find the boy. While these searches continued, community members checked the nets and the boy was found dead.

The Mounties said in a news release that no foul play is suspected.