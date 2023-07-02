4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack in Winnipeg in less than a week

The province is warning North Kildonan residents in Winnipeg to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development said the latest attack took place the evening of June 30 near Headmaster Row where a four-year-old child was attacked by a coyote. The child has been treated and released from hospital.

The incident follows a coyote attack involving a nine-year-old child on June 24, also in the North Kildonan area.

Conservation officers have stepped up patrols and hired a trapper from the Manitoba Trappers Association to try to catch the coyote.

Residents should take extra precautions, especially with young children.

Parents are advised to watch their children closely. Pets should be fed indoors and kept on a leash in public spaces.

If a coyote is seen, people are encouraged to make noise and appear large. Stay in a group and do not run, as that might incite a chase.

Anyone with information on the latest coyote attack is asked to call the province's Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.