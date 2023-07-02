4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack in Winnipeg in less than a week

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

