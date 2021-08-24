WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has released the latest numbers on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully vaccinated, showing there have been 444 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully immunized.

There have been 47 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from COVID-19 among fully vaccinated Manitobans. Of these deaths, two were people between the ages of 60 and 69, and nine were people 70 years old and up.

The province said there have been 2,151 COVID-19 cases among people who have been partially vaccinated -- more than 14 days after receiving a first dose, or less than 14 days after receiving a second dose.

Of these cases, 212 were hospitalized and 44 people died. Of the deaths, seven people were between the ages of 50 and 59, nine were between the ages of 60 and 69, and 28 were 70 years old and older.

A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose.

DAILY COVID-19 NUMBERS

Manitoba has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total since the pandemic started to 58,322.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, the province said there are now 362 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, and 56,772 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 1,188.

Manitoba is also reporting that there are 64 people in the hospital, with 20 of these patients having active cases of COVID-19. There are 18 patients in the ICU, with five having active cases of COVID-19.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.4 per cent.

MORE DELTA AND DELTA PLUS VARIANT CASES IDENTIFIED IN MANITOBA

The province recorded 92 new variant of concern cases as of Tuesday, bringing the total to 17,142. Of these cases, 191 have resulted in deaths and 16,766 people have recovered.

Sixty new cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) were identified since the last update on Friday. In total, the province has recorded 936 cases of the Delta variant, of which 13 cases are active and 914 have recovered. Nine people have died with the Delta variant.

The Delta Plus (AY.3) variant also saw new cases since Friday, with two more added to the total. All seven cases of the Delta Plus variant have recovered.

The Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.) continues to account for most of Manitoba's variant of concern cases, with 7,220 cases linked to that variant. Of these cases, 43 are active, 7,025 have recovered, and 152 have died.

The other variant of concern cases include:

241 cases of the P1 variant (239 recovered, 2 deaths)

74 cases of the B.1.351 variant (70 recovered, 4 deaths)

15 cases of the B.1.617.1 variant (15 recovered)

Nine cases of the B.1.617 variant (nine recovered)

A total of 8,640 variant of concern cases are unspecified.