WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting another COVID-19 death and 46 new cases of the virus.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday, the death is a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region.

The COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,178 in Manitoba.

The province also announced 46 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 57,593. The province noted one case was removed due to a data error.

Twelve of the new cases were in the Winnipeg Health Region. The five-day test positivity rate in the city now sits at 1.4 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, four came from the Southern Health Region, 17 cases were in the Northern Health Region, 12 cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and one was in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 542 active cases and 55,873 people who recovered.

The five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 2.3 per cent.

There are currently 93 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19.

The province said there are 34 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19, as well as 59 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious.

A total of 25 Manitoba patients are receiving intensive care for COVID-19, with nine of the patients considered to have active COVID-19.

On Thursday, 1,613 COVID-19 tests were completed, bringing the total number of lab tests administered since early February 2020 to 873,199.

The outbreak at Marie Thorarinson Estates Assisted Living Facility in Arborg has also been declared over.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

According to data updated Friday, the province now has had 16,641 total variant of concern cases.

Of those cases, 326 are still active and 16,132 people have recovered. The variant of concern death toll in Manitoba is 181.

The majority of the variant of concern cases in the province, 51.39 per cent, are unspecified variants.

The Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant of concern accounts for 42.84 per cent of the variant of concern cases in Manitoba.

The remaining variant of concern cases are split between the Beta (B.1.351) at 0.44 per cent, Delta at 3.79 per cent, Gamma (P.1) at 1.4 per cent, B.1.617 at 0.05 per cent and B.1.617.1 at 0.09 per cent.