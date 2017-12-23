

CTV Winnipeg





A 49-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 Friday evening.

RCMP said it happened around 6:30 p.m. just north of Highway 17, roughly 30 kilometres northwest of Selkirk, in the RM of St. Andrews.

Investigators believe a southbound 4-door vehicle, being driven by a 49-year-old man from Gimli, crossed over the centre line and collided with a northbound pickup truck, driven by a 50-year-old Winnipeg man.

RCMP said the driver of the southbound vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger from the pickup truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 9 was closed for about four hours before it re-opened, RCMP said.

It is not known whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.