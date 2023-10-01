5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.

Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people Saturday afternoon.

Mounties said it happened Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. when emergency crews responded to a report of rollover on Highway 83, approximately 19 kilometres south of Swan River near the Saskatchewan border.

Officers found an SUV with five occupants that had gone into the ditch and rolled into a field.

Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling northbound when it went off the road, and that speed was a factor in the crash.

Two women, aged 42 and 26, and three men - aged 37, 36, and 25 - were all pronounced dead at the scene. Police say none of the five occupants were wearing seatbelts, and all were ejected from the vehicle.

“This is an absolute tragedy, another collision with multiple fatalities on our roads”, said S/Sgt. Joe Duncan, Detachment Commander of the Swan River RCMP Detachment. “Our thoughts are with those communities and everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Bill Gade, reeve of Swan Valley West, said he was notified about the crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I think the first thought was 'not again,' we've been seeing news of this too much," said Gade, referring to a fatal crash near Carberry, Man. in June that killed 17 seniors.

Gade said all five victims of Saturday’s crash were from Swan River. "Unfortunately all the people passed away, the news just gets worse and worse," he said.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist has been brought in to help with the investigation.

This is a developing story, more to come.