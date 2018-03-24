

Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg





A flight scheduled to travel from Manchester, UK to Las Vegas on Saturday was diverted to Winnipeg International Airport after a passenger required medical attention.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airport Authority said the plane landed at 11:15 a.m. and the passenger received medical care shortly afterwards.

Just before 11:30 a.m. RCMP met the plane at the gate. Five male British adult citizens were arrested for Mischief and Causing Disturbance by RCMP with assistance of Canadian Border Services Agency. None of the males resisted officers and all were escorted off the plane in handcuffs without incident.

The plane was refueled and de-iced before departing for its original destination.