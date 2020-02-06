WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a man and a woman from the city both face a long list of charges after police raided a home and storage locker and found more than $500,000 worth of drugs.

Police said officers with the organized crime unit used warrants to search the storage locker on Lowson Crescent and the home on Leisure Bay, near Sturgeon Creek, on Jan. 31, 2020.

Police said that before the search was carried out, a man was seen leaving the home and was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant. They allege he was carrying $630 in cash, a baton and a knife.

During the search, a woman was placed under arrest.

Police said they seized from the home: one ounce of cocaine, ½ ounce of methamphetamine, ammunition, around $30,000 in cash; plus score sheets, scales, packaging materials.

From the storage locker, police seized 1 kilo of fentanyl, 1 kilo of methamphetamine, and 20 ounces of powder cocaine.

It’s estimated the drugs are worth around $542,400 altogether, police said.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man and a 28-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, in addition to other charges.

Police said they are in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.