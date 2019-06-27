

Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol is celebrating after it received a $50,000 donation out of nowhere.

The executive director, James Favel said Marie and Kirby Fontaine of Sagkeeng First Nation dropped off the donation Wednesday.

The couple won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot in 2009 and since then have given large charitable donations to organizations like Winnipeg Harvest, Siloam Mission, Rossbrook House, and others.

Favel said the money will be used to pay salaries of Bear Clan members.

This is the second piece of good news the patrol group got this week.

Favel said he learned the advocacy group was given charitable status by the federal government earlier this week.

He said it will open the door to a larger pool of financial resources.

The Fontaine Family Foundation donated $50,000 to the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation on Thursday.