Taxi driver Malkeet Makkar said lately it’s been easier getting around Winnipeg in rush hour.

"Diamond lane is a good one," said Makkar. Since Mar. 1, cab drivers have been allowed to share Winnipeg's diamond lanes with buses and bikes. The year-long trial period was granted for taxis by the city to compensate for ride sharing services entering the market.

Makkar said it's having a positve impact on his passengers.

"Customer is very happy when they going in the rush hour going to the airport or going in the work," said Makkar.

But not everyone is happy with the change.

Since the pilot project started six months ago the city said 51 complaints have been lodged by bus drivers about taxis stopped in diamond lanes slowing down traffic.

Transit operators aren't alone.

"We've had some complaints come in of getting cut off by a cab driver in that situation in the diamond lanes," said Mark Cohoe from Bike Winnipeg.

Bike Winnipeg said diamond lanes are generating safety concerns from cyclists with taxis in the mix.

"A bus is going to stay in that diamond lane, it's not going to merge in an out of diamond lanes the way a cab will to get around traffic, so it's creating more conflict," said Cohoe. Winnipeg's taxi industry tells CTV News having access to diamond lanes is a key advantage for cabbies. It said this is new territory for its drivers, they're learning as they go and it said drivers have been pulled off the road for diamond lane training.

"I stop on a side street and drop my customer," said Makkar. He said he never stops in a diamond lane and most cabbies he knows follow the rules, but he said a few taxi drivers have dropped off in a diamond lane, mainly because of pressure from passengers.

"Sometimes customer in a hurry, stop, stop here, so that's why," said Makkar.