556 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday, one death reported

Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, as the province reported 556 new cases on Thursday.

This comes one day after 400 new cases were reported in the province.

Thursday’s total is the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since May 21, when 594 new cases were reported.

Manitoba also added one death, according to the daily dashboard, bringing the death toll to 1,369. No information about the death was reported.

Of the new cases announced, 440 were in fully vaccinated Manitobans, 84 were in people who are not vaccinated, and 32 were in partially vaccinated people.

There are 2,933 active cases and 68,532 Manitobans have recovered.

Currently, there are 144 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 95 people have active COVID-19.

There are 28 people in Manitoba receiving intensive care for COVID-19, with 21 of these people having active cases.

According to the province’s dashboard, of the hospitalized patients with active COVID-19, 49 are fully vaccinated, 47 are not vaccinated, and three are partially vaccinated.

For intensive care patients, 15 are not vaccinated, four are fully vaccinated and two people are partially vaccinated.

Manitoba has administered 2,395,148 vaccine doses, with 84.7 per cent of the eligible population receiving at least one dose, and 78.3 per cent receiving two doses. When it comes to booster doses, 17.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one.