56 laid off at the Mint amid 'ongoing geopolitical instability'

The Royal Canadian Mint has made layoffs at its Winnipeg facility due to lagging business in international coin clients, but says the measure is only temporary.

In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, the Mint said it has made the difficult decision to layoff 56 employees at its 530 Lagimodiere Blvd. facility

"The prolonged effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical instability continue to disrupt global markets, limiting the volume of foreign circulation coin contracts," said the email. "We believe this disruption is temporary and expect our foreign circulation business to return as global markets reopen."

The temporary layoff notices were issued Thursday. The Mint said this is intended as a temporary measure. Affected employees will be offered transitional support. The Mint said it hopes to be in a position to hire them back soon.