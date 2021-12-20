6 deaths, 809 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since Friday

Manitoba is reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19, and more than 800 new cases since its last update on Friday.

According to the province’s latest bulletin, 276 cases were reported on Saturday, 333 cases were reported on Sunday, and 200 cases were reported Monday, totalling 809.

The deaths on Saturday were a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health Region.

Sunday’s deaths include a man in his 70s from Southern Health linked to an outbreak at the Manitoba Developmental Centre and a man in his 80s, also from Southern Health. Monday’s death was a man in his 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Since the pandemic started, 1,366 deaths have been reported in the province.

There have been 71,590 total cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba since the pandemic began.

Nine new cases of the Omicron variant were identified in the bulletin, bringing the total in Manitoba to 17.

Winnipeg’s five-day test positivity rate is 8.1 per cent, slightly higher than the province’s test positivity rate of eight per cent.

Of the new cases on Monday, 125 were in Winnipeg, 28 were in the Northern Health Region, 23 were in the Southern Health region, 16 were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and four were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The province said 125 of Monday’s new COVID-19 cases were in fully vaccinated people, 54 were in unvaccinated people and 21 were in partially vaccinated people.

There are 137 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 86 with active cases. There are also 27 Manitobans receiving intensive care, including 21 with active cases.

Of the active cases in hospitals, 49 are not vaccinated, 31 are fully vaccinated and six are partially vaccinated.

In ICUs, 17 people are not vaccinated, while two people are partially vaccinated and two people are fully vaccinated.