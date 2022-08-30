6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.

Pembina Valley RCMP got a report Monday at around 7:20 p.m. of an ATV crash involving a boy on a scooter on a road about 16 kilometres north of Pilot Mound, Man.

Mounties say their initial investigation found the six-year-old was riding his scooter and came around a blind corner, when he was hit by the ATV driven by a 19-year-old male.

Police say the child was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.