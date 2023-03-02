6-year-old in hospital after being shot by 4-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
A six-year-old is in hospital and one man has been arrested after a four-year-old shot a gun on Peguis First Nation.
The Manitoba RCMP began to investigate the incident on Monday at 11:10 p.m., after learning that a six-year-old was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police allege that earlier in the night, children at a Peguis First Nation home gained access to a gun. Mounties said a four-year-old shot the gun, striking the six-year-old child.
The six-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in relation to this incident and seized five guns, a cross bow, and ammunition.
One man was arrested and is facing a charge of unlawful storage of a firearm. He was released from custody with an upcoming court date.
The RCMP continues to investigate the incident.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 12:40 PM
LIVE AT 12:40 PM | Winnipeg mayor set to deliver his first State of the City address
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse mortgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Sales of beer, wine by volume see historic declines in Canada: StatCan
Alcohol sales by volume saw their largest drop in years -- in some cases ever on record -- despite bringing in more money overall, a recent report from Statistics Canada says.
Regina
-
City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson said the city will be removing TikTok from all mobile devices it provides to employees.
-
No injuries reported in 2 Regina house fires
No one was injured in two separate house fires in Regina on Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
-
2 in 3 Canadians, 41% in Sask. believe China attempted to interfere with federal elections: poll
According to a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute, two in three Canadians surveyed believed there was attempted interference from China in Canada’s last two federal elections.
Saskatoon
-
Here's when those new green carts will be delivered to Saskatoon homes
The city has unveiled its timeline for when green bins will be delivered to Saskatoon homes ahead of the launch of the new city-wide organics program.
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatoon facing nearly $11M budget shortfall with plans to drain multiple reserves
A City of Saskatoon budget shortfall for 2022 has grown even larger than last projected, totalling $ 10.99 million dollars.
Northern Ontario
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
-
Deportation relief for northern Ont. family after CTV News story
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has learned some good news following a story on a Sudbury-area family facing deportation to Mexico.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Toronto
-
Baggage found in Toronto street tracked to owner with help of Air Canada flight attendant, delivery driver
A delivery driver spotted two pieces of luggage sitting in the middle of the street in downtown Toronto with Air Canada baggage tags. Instead of ignoring the lost luggage, he decided to do something about it.
-
'Hazardous' snowstorm aiming for southern Ontario prompts weather watch
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
Baby gorilla expected at the Calgary Zoo in spring 2023
There's some big baby news at the Calgary Zoo!
Montreal
-
Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants no-pets clauses gone from Quebec leases
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is continuing its campaign to eliminate no-pet clauses on residential rental leases. QS MNAs Manon Masse and Andres Fontecilla were at the Montreal SPCA on Thursday to announce that the party would table a bill before the end of the session in the national assembly 'to allow pets in all Quebec homes.'
-
No indication donation by Chinese billionaire was suspect, says Montreal university
The Montreal university that was promised an $800,000 donation as part of an alleged plot by the Chinese government to influence Justin Trudeau says the pledge came at a different time in Canada-China relations.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as 'The Estate"\' sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow
Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Winter storm warnings have also been issued for Halifax County and Guysborough County in Nova Scotia.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
N.S. has so far welcomed 113 asylum seekers who entered Canada through Quebec
More than one hundred asylum seekers who entered Canada through an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec have been transferred to Nova Scotia.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
-
Hold and secure status lifted at five Guelph schools after reports of suspicious male: police
Guelph police have lifted the hold and secure status at five schools but are still investigating reports of a suspicious male in the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue.
-
Brantford high school in hold and secure
North Park Collegiate is in a hold and secure according to Brantford police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
February home sales down 33% in Vancouver from 10-year average, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says February's home sales were up 76.9 per cent from January, but down 47.2 per cent from the year before.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Clipper resumes service to Seattle
The Clipper ferry resumes service between Victoria and Seattle on Thursday following an annual winter maintenance period. The restart comes after Washington State Ferries announced this week its ferry service between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, Wash., would not resume until at least 2030.
-
Pamela Anderson coming to Victoria for book signing
Vancouver Island-raised actress, model and activist Pamela Anderson is coming to Victoria to sign copies of her new memoir, Love, Pamela.
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.