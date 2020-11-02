WINNIPEG -- Sixty of Manitoba’s healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the span of one week, according to provincial data.

The Manitoba government’s surveillance data from Oct. 18 to 24 shows since the start of the pandemic 216 healthcare workers have contracted the disease, which is up 60 cases from the week before.

The government noted that of these workers, 135 are allied health professionals, 53 are nurses/licensed practical nurses, and 14 are physicians or physicians in training.

The data, which is used to monitor the intensity, characteristics, transmission and geographical spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba, shows that 65 per cent of these workers were infected through close contact with a known case and nearly six per cent got it from travel. For 28.6 per cent of cases, the source of infection is unknown.

In total, 144 Manitoba healthcare workers have recovered from the disease.

The surveillance numbers also show that another 15 pregnant Manitobans have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of pregnant cases to 51. The number of outbreaks compared to the week before increased as well, going from 35 to 46. The province noted that 25 of these outbreaks have been at long-term care facilities and two have been in schools.

Between Oct. 18 and 24, Manitoba reported 1,037 new cases of COVID-19, a notable increase from 659 in the week before.

The volume of lab tests and test positivity rate went up as well, with an average of 2,491 people tested per day, and the test positivity rate rising to seven per cent.

The majority of the 1,037 cases were from the Winnipeg Regional Health, which accounted for 70 per cent of cases. Southern Health - Santé Sud Regional Health Authority reported 15 per cent of the cases, the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority accounted for seven per cent, the Northern Health Region for six per cent, and the Prairie Mountain Authority for three per cent.

The Manitoba government also reported that 54.3 per cent of cases contracted since March were from close contact with a known case and 5.6 per cent were from travel. For 20.5 per cent of cases the source of infection is unknown and for 19.7 per cent the cause is still being investigated.