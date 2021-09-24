60 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases in the province, though no new deaths have been reported.

According to Manitoba's COVID-19 dashboard, the 60 new COVID-19 cases include 39 unvaccinated people, six partially vaccinated people and 15 fully vaccinated people.

This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 60,000, which includes 58,294 recoveries and 499 active cases. Of these active cases, the province is reporting 318 are unvaccinated, 60 are partially vaccinated and 121 are fully vaccinated.

Of Manitoba's total cases, 18,424 have been linked to variants of concern. Most of the cases, 17,946, have recovered. There are 275 active variant of concern cases.

The province five-day test positivity rate is sitting at two per cent as of Friday. The death toll remains at 1,207, including 203 deaths that have been linked to variants of concern.

As of Friday, the dashboard shows 66 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 34 who have active cases. Of those with active cases, the province reported 26 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated, and five are fully vaccinated.

There are 10 people in intensive care with active cases of COVID-19; all of them are unvaccinated.

As of Friday, 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.9 per cent have received two doses.