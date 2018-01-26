

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Winnipeg police confirmed shortly before 11 a.m., Enuice Rochon had been found safe.

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman.

WPS said Eunice Rochon was last seen in the Seven Oaks area late Thursday evening.

Police said Rochon is five-foot-one inches tall, she was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, brown slippers, and a hat.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6250.