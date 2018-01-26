Featured
61-year-old woman found safe: WPS
(Winnipeg Police Service)
UPDATE: Winnipeg police confirmed shortly before 11 a.m., Enuice Rochon had been found safe.
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman.
WPS said Eunice Rochon was last seen in the Seven Oaks area late Thursday evening.
Police said Rochon is five-foot-one inches tall, she was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, brown slippers, and a hat.
Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6250.