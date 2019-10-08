62-year-old motorcyclist dead following collision with teen driving truck: RCMP
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:35AM CST
A 62-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday following a crash on Highway 59 with a teen driving a pickup truck, according to RCMP.
Mounties say they responded to the collision, which happened at the intersection of Oak Grove Road, around 3:40 p.m.
Police say the truck was driving west on Oak Grove Road, when it proceeded through the stop sign and hit a motorcycle driving north on Highway 59.
The woman driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and died.
The driver and only person in the truck, a 16-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.
Police say alcohol isn’t a factor in the crash.
RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.