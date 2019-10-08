A 62-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday following a crash on Highway 59 with a teen driving a pickup truck, according to RCMP.

Mounties say they responded to the collision, which happened at the intersection of Oak Grove Road, around 3:40 p.m.

Police say the truck was driving west on Oak Grove Road, when it proceeded through the stop sign and hit a motorcycle driving north on Highway 59.

The woman driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and died.

The driver and only person in the truck, a 16-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.

Police say alcohol isn’t a factor in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.