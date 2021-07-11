WINNIPEG -- Manitoba added another 63 new cases of COVID-19 to its total case count on Sunday.

The new cases are listed on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, as it is no longer releasing any COVID-19 bulletins over the weekend.

According to the dashboard, the province’s COVID-19 death toll rose by one, bringing it to 1,161.

The death occurred in the Winnipeg Health Region, as listed in the province's COVID-19 breakdown by region.

The dashboard shows 1,073 COVID-19 cases as active and 54,655 as recovered.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now sits at 56,889.

The five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 5.3 per cent.

The dashboard said 135 Manitobans are being hospitalized with COVID-19, 51 of them considered active.

Thirty-four patients are in the intensive care unit. Of those, 14 are considered active.

On Saturday, 1,392 COVID-19 tests were administered, bringing the total to 845,518 tests given since March 2020.