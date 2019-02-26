

CTV Winnipeg





A Prairie View, Man., man died on Monday after his clothing got caught in machinery at a farm.

Around 9:25 p.m. RCMP in Virden, Man., received a report of a death at farm in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, Man.

The Mounties said the man, 63, was using a tractor and grain auger when, police believe, his clothes caught in the machinery.

The man was seriously hurt and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health.