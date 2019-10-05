A 63-year-old man from the R.M. of Tache has died after being hit by an SUV Friday night.

Steinbach RCMP said around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 12 and Road 52 North, in the R.M. of Tache.

Following an investigation, Mounties determined that an SUV, being driven by a 34-year-old man from the R.M. of Ste. Anne, was driving southbound on Highway 12 when it hit the man who was walking northbound in the southbound lane.

The driver of the SUV stopped and called 911. The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol is not a factor in the collision and continue to investigate.