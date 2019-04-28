The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a 66-year-old woman was allegedly robbed, pepper-sprayed and struck with a weapon in River Heights.

Police say officers responded to the area of Brock Street and Grosvenor Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday, following a report of a purse-snatching.

They say the woman was walking in the area when three teenage boys confronted the woman and robbed her.

The woman’s son, Jason Findlay spent time walking around the area looking to retrieve some of the stolen items from his mother's purse Sunday afternoon.

He said his mom gave his number to a neighbour who had stepped in to help shortly after the attack and he rushed over.

"She's on the ground, in pain because of the pepper spray and being hit, and they stole her purse with just her cell phone and keys," said Findlay.

Emergency responders treated her on scene. Findlay said she may have a broken rib and will be getting it checked out Monday.

“She's pretty sore today, but okay I guess. Could have been worse.”

A man who witnessed the attack but did not want to appear on camera told CTV Winnipeg the first sign of trouble was hearing a woman scream. When he looked over, he saw her in a struggle over her purse, and at one point saw an orange plume from something being sprayed.

The man said he tried chasing the suspects, and asked people in the park to call 911, before going back to check on the woman.

Police said the three suspects took off.

Findlay is thankful to those who rushed to help his mom.

"Everyone around here was excellent and super kind and nothing but gratitude towards them," he said.

Findlay said after the robbery his mom's credit card was used at a store, where there is video surveillance, and hopes the people responsible are caught.

It's a robbery that's left some walkers and long-time residents thinking twice about their safety.

Several people said smashed vehicle windows have been common in River Heights, but not this type of encounter, especially when in daylight.

"Six o'clock in the evening. That's crazy,” said a woman living near where the attack took place.

“I guess it's a whole new level of awareness then when you're out and about doing things, and paying more attention to what time you're going out and doing things.”

Police are searching for three suspects, described as 14 or 15-year-old boys.

They said one was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and had dark hair, another was wearing a light orange jacket, and a third was wearing a red backpack.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.