7-Eleven in Winnipeg applies for liquor licence

Winnipeggers may soon be able to enjoy a beer or a glass of wine at one of the city’s 7-Eleven stores.

On Tuesday, 7-Eleven Canada confirmed its location at 3031 Ness Avenue has applied for a dining room liquor licence.

This licence application is part of the plan to remodel this store to include an eating area with tables and seating. The liquor licence will allow guests to enjoy wine and beer alongside their meals.

If the store is licensed, 7-Eleven will have several plans in place to keep the store safe. All staff will complete training in the safe service and sale of beer and wine. These trained staff members will oversee service in the licensed dining area and ID anyone who looks 30 years old or younger.

The beer and wine will be locked away, and only employees will have access.

7-Eleven Canada notes that these licensed restaurants have been well received in both Alberta and Ontario.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba is reviewing 7-Eleven’s application.