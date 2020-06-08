WINNIPEG -- While the provincial government is still dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, a new poll shows how well Manitobans think the government has handled it.

A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute found that at least seven-in-ten residents in every region of the country think their province has done a good job in handling COVID-19.

The study, which surveyed 5,001 Canadian adults online, found that 70 per cent of Manitobans thought the government did a good job, meaning they’re the least happy with how their provincial government handled the pandemic.

Alberta is second to last, with 75 per cent satisfaction.

Leading the provinces is New Brunswick, where 91 per cent of residents think the government handled the pandemic well.

The study also looked at what residents thought about the speed of reopening.

In Manitoba, the majority of people, 56 per cent, thought the provincial government was reopening the economy at about the right speed.

Sixteen per cent of Manitobans thought the current reopening plan was too slow, and 28 per cent thought it was too fast.

According to the study, Manitoba will take the smallest GDP loss out of any province, only losing 4.1 per cent. Other provinces range from a 5.1 to an 11.2 per cent GDP drop.

The statistics have a margin of error of +/- 1.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, according to the Angus Reid Institute.

