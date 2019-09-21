A 70-year-old man from Winnipeg who was hiking in Banff National Park, Alta. was found dead Friday.

Lake Louise RCMP said on Thursday around 7 p.m. a hiking party reported an adult male hiker overdue to the park dispatch.

The hikers were on the southwest ridge scrambling route of Mount Temple.

Parks Canada Visitor Safety responded with a helicopter and spotted the hiker who was unresponsive. Police said fading daylight hampered recovery efforts that evening.

Friday morning, rescuers returned to the scene with the RCMP and recovered the body. Police said he was hiking alone at the time.

Police did not release the name of the hiker.