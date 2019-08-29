

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





A 71-year old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the pedestrian-vehicle crash around 9:15 p.m.

Police say a northbound vehicle struck the woman, and that the vehicle stayed on scene after the crash.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The traffic division is investigating and looking for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.