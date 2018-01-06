

CTV Winnipeg





A 71-year-old man living with an aggressive form of cancer hopes someone can help him find the anniversary ring he lost.

John Soares and his wife Maria have been married for 50 years.

To mark the occasion, the couple's children bought them matching 50th wedding anniversary rings.

Soares believes he lost his on December 29th when he was at Selkirk General Hospital being treated for his cancer.

Members of Soares family said the cancer has caused him to lose a lot of weight and the rings may have slipped off.

The family is hoping for what they're calling "a New Year’s miracle."

“I can't afford to buy ring like that. My three poor sons saved some money and buy, give it to us and I lost,” said Soares”

The family thinks the rings may have fallen off somewhere in or near the Selkirk General Hospital or at the Safeway in Selkirk.

They've asked staff to look, but so far no one has turned anything in.