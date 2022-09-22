72-year-old woman recovering after carjacking: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after an assault and carjacking in Norwood Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m., when a 72-year-old woman returned to her parked SUV near the corner of Tache Avenue and Horace Street. Investigators say a man confronted her and tried to take her keys out of her hand. The suspect began punching the victim, then dragged her out of the vehicle and stole it.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition where they were treated for their injuries.

The stolen SUV is a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461. Police say it is still missing.

The male suspect is described as 20-30 years old, about six feet tall, with an average build, dark shoulder-length hair and fair skin. He had been wearing all black.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.