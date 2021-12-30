75 rapid tests stolen from Grace Hospital

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) confirmed on Thursday that about 75 rapid tests were stolen from Grace Hospital.

The WRHA notes that beginning on Dec. 20 the tests were stolen from the hospital’s staff testing room.

As of result, the tests were removed from the staff testing room, and a new system was put in place on Dec. 23.

Staff members can now access the kits through the human resources department, and after hours, they are available through the security department.

The WRHA said the thefts did not impact or delay staff testing and it is not aware of thefts at any other facilities.