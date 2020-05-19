WINNIPEG -- A 75-year-old woman has died after a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet.

On May 17, RCMP was called to Highway 313 at Riverland Road around 7:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

RCMP said its investigation has determined a vehicle was going west on Highway 313 when it collided with a pedestrian who walked onto the road.

The local fire department, Emergency Medical Personnel, and several citizens help the injured pedestrian.

A 75-year-old woman, from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver, a 62-year-old woman, and the two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is investigating.