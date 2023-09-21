79-year-old woman missing in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 79-year-old woman last seen in the city Thursday afternoon.

Police say Elaine Greenfield was last seen in the St. John's area of the city around 1 p.m. Thursday. She is described as being five feet tall, with a very thin build and long black and grey hair in a pony tail.

Police say she was wearing a dark olive-green insulated parka, with pea green-khaki pants and dark coloured rubber shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.