Winnipeg

    • 79-year-old woman missing in Winnipeg: police

    Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 79-year-old woman last seen in the city Thursday afternoon.

    Police say Elaine Greenfield was last seen in the St. John's area of the city around 1 p.m. Thursday. She is described as being five feet tall, with a very thin build and long black and grey hair in a pony tail.

    Police say she was wearing a dark olive-green insulated parka, with pea green-khaki pants and dark coloured rubber shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477. 

