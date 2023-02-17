$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.

The investigation, called Project Onyx, resulted in the seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $5 million, and 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $2 million.

Police also seized approximately $500,000 in cash, several firearms, and 12 vehicles with an estimated value of $550,000. Police said they are also looking at seizing several properties.

Warrants were issued as part of the investigation on Dec. 14, 2022.

The 13 people charged include nine from Winnipeg, one person from Toronto, two people from Niverville, Man., and one person from Coquitlam, B.C. They range in age from 24 to 59 years old and all are charged or facing various drug-trafficking charges, which have not been proven in court.

Insp. Elton Hall said the investigation started in the spring of 2022, and more arrests are possible.