Eight City of Winnipeg building inspectors have been fired and another seven have been suspended following an investigation into employees allegedly slacking on the job, the city said Wednesday morning.

The city began the investigation after a citizen group paid a private investigator to tail and record city building inspectors.

The group alleges the videos show the city employees doing personal activities during work hours, like long shopping trips, coffee breaks, visiting the gym, and snow blowing.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer Mike Ruta told reporters Wednesday morning, “We are deeply disappointed to have found there was truth to the allegations.”

Ruta said there was more than just broken trust but also theft — theft of fraudulent mileage claims.

More details to come...