

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are seeking help from the public in finding an 82-year-old woman last seen Sunday morning.

Police said 82-year-old Elizabeth Lesyk was last seen shortly before 11 a.m., in the Transcona/Canterbury area of the city wearing a dark green sweater, beige pants and black slippers.

Investigators said Lesyk has a Scottish accent and suffers from dementia.

Winnipeg police is concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.