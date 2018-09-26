Taxpayers are bailing out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the team's portion of the Investors Group Field loan.

Premier Brian Pallister says his government is writing off $82 million. Pallister says under the arrangement agreed to by the previous NDP government, there is no way the team can afford to pay back the loan.

The premier says the move is necessary to save the Bombers.

This revelation is on top of a previously announced $118.7 million write-off for phase one of the loan.

Pallister also cautioned more costs could be coming as the province is embroiled in a lawsuit over deficiencies discovered with the stadium after it opened.