WINNIPEG -- B’Nai Brith Canada says 83 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in Manitoba in 2019.

The League for Human Rights has released its annual audit of anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

In Winnipeg, some of those incidents included anti-Semitic graffiti and last March, two youths gave a Nazi salute outside a Winnipeg Jewish school in full view of students.

According to the audit, more than six anti-Semitic incidents occurred every day in Canada in 2019, totalling over 2200.

That’s an eight per cent increase over 2018. However, in the Prairie region, there’s been a decrease of just over 20 per cent.

B’Nai Brith says 2019 was the fourth consecutive record-setting year for anti-Semitic incidents in Canada.