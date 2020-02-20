WINNIPEG -- An elderly man is dead following a house fire in Springfield, Man., on Thursday morning, according to RCMP.

Around 3:30 a.m., a homeowner called 911 to report a chimney fire in his home. The 88-year-old said that he was the only person who lived in the house.

Police, firefighters, and emergency crews responded to the fire, and upon arrival, found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating.