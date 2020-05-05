WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a man in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and are looking for witnesses in a separate pedestrian crash.

The first incident happened last year on July 31, 2019, when a woman in her 20s was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Sargent Avenue at Simcoe Street.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver, an 89-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested at the scene.

Police learned on August 6, 2019, that the woman had died due to her injuries.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, police charged the man was two offences; driving carelessly causing death and disobeying a traffic control device. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

MAN DIES AFTER BEING HIT IN PARKING LOT

The second incident happened on April 22, around 9:45 a.m., when a man in his 70s was hit by a vehicle while walking in a parking lot in the 800 block of Leila Avenue.

The driver stayed on the scene. Police said the man died in hospital three days later.

The traffic division is now looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who has information is being asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.