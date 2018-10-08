

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested nine people in connection to different vehicle thefts and carjackings around the city.

Police used AIR1 technology in locating and tracking all the stolen vehicles.

Saturday Theft

Police received reports of a stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6 in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

A support worker at group home reported his SUV had been stolen and police dispatched AIR1.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 7, an SUV was spotted travelling on the Arlington Street Bridge. Thermal technology was used and it was determined the vehicle showed signs of heat consistent with a car driven erratically or fast.

Police said the vehicle stopped near Elgin Avenue and Kate Sreet where the two boys tried run away, but were eventually caught and arrested.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The 16-year-old was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday Theft #1

Police received reports of two men carjacking a woman’s SUV on Robinson Street near Flora Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police said two male suspects told her to get out of the vehicle, and then one of them grabbed her by the sleeve and pulled her before taking off with the SUV.

The woman’s iPhone and purse were in the vehicle and when police arrived, they were able to use the ‘Find My iPhone’ app to track the vehicle.

AIR1 located it in the 100 block of Swinford Way and police arrived in the area. Officers said the driver tried to leave as the police vehicles converged, but hit a cruiser, jumped the median and hit another cruiser before stopping.

Police believe the vehicle was driven impaired by both suspects at different times.

23-year-old Ashtan Cole Peters of Winnipeg is facing ten charges in relation to the incident. The other suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is facing five charges.

The 16-year-old was also processed on three outstanding warrant charges.

Both men were detained in custody.

Sunday Theft #2

Around 11:45 p.m. police officers observed a stolen SUV in the area of Charles Street and Redwood Avenue. Police tried to track it, but the driver began evading officers.

AIR1 began tracking the SUV which came to an eventual stop in the back lane of the 1200 block of College Avenue where four people ran away. All four were eventually arrested.

The SUV had been taken from a car dealership in the 600 block of Century Street on Friday, Oct. 5. Police said licence plates had been taken from another vehicle in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue later that day.

23-year-old Malcolm William Jr. McLeod is facing seven charges related to the stolen vehicle. 23-year-old Sheldon James St. Paul and 22-year-old Brenda Scarlett Rose Bannab are each facing two charges. All three were detained in custody.

A 25-year-old woman is also facing charges, but was released on a promise to appear.

Monday Theft

Around midnight on Monday, officers saw a stolen van travelling in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Officers tried to stop the van, but the driver left and AIR1 began tracking the vehicle.

Police said the driver lost control of the van near Logan Avenue and Sherbrook Street and hit a major Manitoba Hydro distribution line and traffic signal control panel.

The driver ran away, but was tracked by a K9 unit to a residence in the 600 block of Alexander Avenue. Police said he attempted to resist arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

Officers found six shotgun shells inside the van, and another five .22 calibre cartridges on the suspect’s body.

Manitoba Hydro and the City of Winnipeg estimated the damages at nearly $120,000.

Police said the stolen van was taken from the 600 block of Jarvis Street on Sept. 26 and was affixed with a stolen licence plate.

A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing 14 charges.

He was detained in custody.