WINNIPEG -- Portage la Prairie RCMP is searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl.

Police said they received a report just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday of an attempted child abduction in the back lane of a home on 10th Street NW in Portage la Prairie.

The girl said an unknown man approached her from behind and grabbed her. She said he asked her if she wanted to come home with him. The girl said she bit the man and managed to free herself. She then ran home and police were called.

The girl was not physically injured.

Officials said the suspect was seen running north down the back lane towards Lorne Avenue. Police patrolled the area but did not find the suspect.

He is described as a white male, about 40 years old with an average build, about 160 centimetres (5’3”) tall with blue or green eyes. He has short, white hair with a bald spot and a long white beard. He was wearing a black, zip-up hoodie with grey sweats and reddish shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any information or lives in the area of 10th Street NW who may have surveillance in the back lane is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.