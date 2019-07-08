Cell phone users across Canada experienced some problems Monday after phones from multiple service providers began dropping calls Sunday.

Rogers and Telus clients across the country experienced issues making phone calls.

Bell, which is CTV's parent company, was also having some problems with TV and Internet service. Text messages, Internet and data services were not affected.

Telus also said some customers may have experienced calling issues as the result of a service interruption on other carriers' networks, though the issue has since been resolved.

In Winnipeg, the cellphone outages took a toll on police.

“The WPS Communications Division can confirm that similar to other 911 centres across Canada, our agency experienced intermittent dropped 911 calls from customers of mobile service providers who reported network outages,” said Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service, in an email to CTV News.

Police were not able to confirm how many calls were affected and whether or not it affected response times.

-With filles from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig