Advertisement
911 still available amid Rogers and Fido cell service outages: police
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 9:39AM CST
File image of a City of Winnipeg 911 operator
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said people are still able to call 911 amid widespread outages for Rogers and Fido cell service.
Winnipeg police said Rogers and Fido cell service are experiencing outages across Canada.
Police said any calls to 911 still work; however, critical caller information is not available to police.
Police are asking anyone calling 911 to stay on the line until you reach an operator.