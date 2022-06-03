'A celebration of language': Work underway to revitalize Aboriginal languages in Manitoba

Manitobans are gathering together to promote, support and revitalize Aboriginal languages in the province.

This week, the Manitoba Aboriginal Language Strategy is holding a symposium at the Canad Inns Centre Club Regent for two days of language celebration and revitalization.

“It’s a celebration of the language,” said Jennifer Williams, assistant director of language and culture with the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre, at the event on Thursday.

“It’s so that our future generations know who they are as First Nations Indigenous people of these lands.”

During this event, Knowledge Keepers, Elders, educators, students and community members have come together for workshops on how to revitalize Aboriginal languages and how to strengthen language use.

“There’s always work to be done, especially when we try to teach our youth about our identity,” Williams said.

“We’ve noticed that history hasn’t been taught in our education system, in the public school system, so this is how we bring that back.”

Davin Dumas, director of languages and culture with the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre, added that the theme for this year’s symposium is ‘Our Language, Our Identity.’

“Our languages are important, contrary to what some people may think. Our languages hold our history, our connection to the land, our connection to the world,” he said.

The symposium, which is taking place during National Indigenous History Month, will wrap up on Friday.