A chat with mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari
The former leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party is looking to return to politics and is in the running to become Winnipeg’s next mayor.
Mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari said her time as Liberal leader has helped her during this campaign.
“One of the greatest things in life is learning from experiences and carrying that experience on,” she said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.
One thing Bokhari pledges to do if elected mayor is to set up a safe injection site in Winnipeg – something the province is not on board with.
“Technically, we don’t actually need the provincial support, what we need is an exemption from the federal government to be able to bypass their substance control legislation,” she said, adding that what is needed from the province is funding for kits to test contaminants in drugs.
Bokhari said harm reduction is critical for the betterment of the province.
“If we don’t want crime, if we want our families to be safe, if we feel compassion towards people who are struggling the way that they are right now, there’s no other option but to proceed with safe injection sites,” she said.
“Frankly, it’s this option or we continue on this path.”
As mayor, Bokhari has also pledged to open Portage and Main to pedestrians.
“The infrastructure has to be rebuilt. It is going to cost millions of dollars to rebuild it,” she said.
“All I’m saying is, once it’s torn down, I, as a steward of the public purse, don’t actually feel it’s a good idea to invest millions of dollars to build those barriers back up when we know we can probably do a better job in making our city accessible.”
You can watch the full interview here with mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari, and hear more about what she is promising to do if elected mayor.
CTV News will be conducting interviews with all 11 mayoral candidates in the lead-up to the election. You can find more coverage of the mayoral race on the CTV News Election Page.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
WATCH LIVE | 'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
B.C. sextortion trial: Aydin Coban to be sentenced in case involving Amanda Todd
A man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago is expected to learn his sentence today.
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
Regina
-
Inmate charged with second-degree murder following death at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
An inmate has been charged with second-degree murder following a death at the Regina Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
-
Former Regina gymnastics coach not guilty of sexual assault: judge
A judge has acquitted a former Regina gymnastics coach of both sexual offences he was facing.
-
Meet some of southern Saskatchewan's biggest Riders Fans
Dean and Sherry Zacharias of Carlyle, Sask. are some of the province’s biggest Saskatchewan Roughriders fans and have the stories and memorabilia to prove it.
Saskatoon
-
Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available for Sask. residents aged 12+ starting Oct. 17
Saskatchewan residents 12 years of age and older will be able to receive the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine starting on Oct. 17.
-
'Lost its vision': Poundmaker Cree Nation cuts ties with FSIN
Poundmaker Cree Nation is leaving the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), saying the organization has “lost its vision to preserving and protecting treaty rights.”
-
‘This is a rare property’: Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP asking public for help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman in Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a Kirkland Lake woman missing since Sept. 7.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge two
Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Edmonton
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday. Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | EFRS fighting grass fire in northwest Edmonton
A grass fire is burning in northwest Edmonton.
-
Oilers working to 'clean up' their game ahead of fresh-look Battle of Alberta
The Edmonton Oilers won their only game of the season so far, but it wasn't exactly the start they wanted.
Toronto
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
$750,000 worth of goods stolen during violent Toronto jewelry store robbery
Toronto police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a Rexdale jewelry store this past spring where the suspects allegedly made off with $750,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Calgary
-
Alberta's decided voters split between support for UCP, NDP: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta’s UCP and NDP are neck-and-neck in their popularity amongst Alberta's decided voters ahead of next year’s general election.
-
Alberta NDP looks back at Smith's 2014 comments to push for byelection
Alberta's Official Opposition is pointing at Premier Danielle Smith's past comments in a new call to have her initiate a byelection in the riding of Calgary-Elbow.
-
High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says
A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gilbert Rozon faces new allegations of sexual assault
Three women have filed civil lawsuits against Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon for alleged sexual assault.
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
Haunted house east of Montreal closed after people complained it was 'degrading' to women
A historical village east of Montreal has shut down a haunted house after members of the public complained the Halloween attraction was too shocking. One person wrote on Facebook that the attraction seemed too 'degrading' to women.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa man charged in Thanksgiving weekend shooting in ByWard Market
An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to a late night shooting at a business in the ByWard Market over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Atlantic
-
Three weeks after Fiona, the number of P.E.I. customers without power drops to 160
Power crews have restored electricity to more than 1,000 Prince Edward Island customers since Thursday night, bringing the number of customers affected by outages to 160.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
As doctor waitlist hits 116,000 people, N.S. government hints it might terminate list
As the number of Nova Scotians on the ‘Need A Family Practice’ waitlist grows, the provincial government hinted on Friday they may do away with reporting the numbers.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stops by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada was in Waterloo Region Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
-
SUVs stolen in Waterloo region recovered from Guelph lot
Police say a pair of SUVs stolen in Waterloo region have been found at a Guelph parking lot.
-
Pop-up park opens in downtown Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is setting up a pop-up park on King Street downtown.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
B.C. sextortion trial: Aydin Coban to be sentenced in case involving Amanda Todd
A man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago is expected to learn his sentence today.
-
Metro Vancouverites urged to conserve depleting drinking water supply
Metro Vancouver is asking residents and businesses to cut back on their water use as unseasonably warm and dry weather has left the region's reservoirs depleted.
Vancouver Island
-
Lack of rain on Vancouver Island puts spawning salmon in danger
Many streams on Vancouver Island are running too dry and too warm at a critical time when salmon are ready to spawn and create the next generation.
-
Langford, Nanaimo-Gabriola Island among new proposed provincial ridings
British Columbians have until Nov. 22 to respond to the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission's preliminary report on changes to provincial electoral districts, which includes adjusting the boundaries of 71 electoral districts, including for Gabriola Island voters.
-
Drought conditions could cause flooding when it does finally rain on Vancouver Island
As of Thursday, there were 50 active wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre – significantly more than normal for this time of year.